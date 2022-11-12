9-year-old girl dies in leopard attack

A nine-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack in Somaigaudhi village under Motipur forest range of the Katarnighat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) on Thursday evening, said divisional forest officer (DFO) Akash Deep Badhawan.

He informed that the girl was playing in front of her house when a leopard that sneaked from the KWS attacked the girl and dragged her to a nearby sugarcane field. On hearing the screams, the family members of the girl rushed out of the house and raised an alarm. The leopard moved towards the forest leaving the girl in the field. However, the girl died on the spot due to severe injuries.

On being informed Motipur forest ranger Mahendra Maurya rushed to the spot along with a team of foresters.

DFO Akash Deep Badhawan said that the deceased girl was identified as Seema d/o Ram Chandra, a resident of Palihia hamlet of village Somaigadhi.

Badhawan said that immediate financial assistance of Rs10000 was provided to the family members of the victim. Besides, further financial assistance would be given as per the norm of the forest department.

The DFO said the villagers have been asked to be vigilant and cautioned not to venture out alone in the evening. Besides, intensified combing was being done in the area to avoid any further untoward incidents. He further said that high-sensor cameras were also installed in the area to track the movement of the big cat near the village. SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI