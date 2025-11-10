‘A fit force Is an effective force’, Haryana DGP to launch customised fitness regime for policemen

Haryana director general of police (DGP) OP Singh, has announced a state-wide initiative to improve the physical fitness and postural health of police personnel. Teaming up with a renowned physiotherapist, Singh said that customised free-hand exercise routines are being designed for policemen based on their duty patterns — whether they spend long hours sitting at desks or standing on the field. Haryana’s new DGP OP Singh

“Policing is physically and mentally demanding. Long duty hours, stress, and irregular schedules take a toll on health,” Singh told HT. “We are designing customised exercise modules to strengthen the body, especially for officers who spend extended hours sitting or standing. These are not gym workouts but free-hand movements that improve flexibility, core strength, and posture,” he said.

“A fit force is an effective force,” he said. “When your body is strong, your mind stays disciplined, and discipline is the foundation of good policing.”

The DGP admitted that many police personnel are currently unfit, with some suffering from obesity or lifestyle-related health issues due to erratic shifts, inadequate rest, and lack of physical activity. “We can’t ignore the reality — a large section of our force is overweight or physically unfit,” Singh said. “That has to change. Policing is not just about presence; it’s about performance, and performance demands fitness.”

The programme, to be rolled out in phases, will begin at district headquarters and later extend to field units and police lines. Each police station will appoint “fitness ambassadors” — trained personnel who will lead short group exercise sessions during daily parades or briefings.

“Not everyone in the force has access to gyms or equipment,” Singh said. “That’s why this initiative focuses on simple, free-hand exercises that can be performed anywhere — in a corridor, barrack, or even on duty. The goal is not competition but consistency.”

He emphasised that the campaign is equally focused on mental well-being. “A healthy body supports a calm mind,” Singh noted. “Fitness reduces fatigue, sharpens awareness, and brings balance — all essential for good policing.”