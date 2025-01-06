A modern, revamped Prayagraj awaits visitors of Mahakumbh-2025

Ahead of the world’s largest cultural, spiritual, and religious event, Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj is being adorned with its ancient glory as well as modern glitz. The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, along with Prayagraj Smart City Limited, is continuously working in sync to make the Sangam city smart while preserving its history and culture. Illumination towers at Balson crossing in Prayagraj (HT)

In this regard, various places in the city have been beautified and rejuvenated so that visitors and residents can experience both convenience and the charm of the “New Prayag, Smart Prayag.”

“The efforts made by Smart City Limited to further enhance the aura of Prayagraj have now become a reality. Ahead of Mahakumbh 2025, we have given many such gifts to the residents of the city, which will become centers of attraction for visitors not only during Mahakumbh but even after that,” said Sanjay Kumar Rath, mission manager (general), Prayagraj Smart City Limited.

Tribute to the sacrifice of unsung heroes of Indian history

Under the Smart City Mission, a Martyr Memorial Wall (Shaheed Wall), dedicated to the immortal martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country, has been built by Prayagraj Smart City Limited at a cost of ₹2.5 crores at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Civil Lines, Prayagraj.

The city, being the site of Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad’s martyrdom and the sacrifices of Thakur Roshan Singh, holds historical significance. Apart from these notable figures, the district has witnessed the sacrifices of many anonymous martyrs, whose contributions remain unknown to the younger generation.

To honour these unsung heroes, the memorial wall showcases pictures and write-ups about the lives and contributions of 29 freedom fighters, primarily from Prayagraj and some from other parts of the country. This Martyr Memorial Wall aims to educate visitors about the epic contributions of these heroes and introduce them to the glorious history and culture of Prayagraj.

Road beautifications

Similarly, the road from Mazar Tiraha to Bank Road has been upgraded and beautified at a cost of ₹4.2 crores. This project aims to enhance the city’s beauty for the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025 and includes pedestrian walkways, greenery, theme-based murals, and artifacts along boundary walls.

Depictions of the “Samudra Manthan” and the celestial journey of the vessel containing Amrut are prominently displayed on the walls. The falling of Amrut drops at the four holy places (Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik) is illustrated on a map of India. Saints, Akharas, elephants, decorated chariots, and the grandeur of the Shahi Snan are also artistically represented, making this road a center of attraction for tourists during Mahakumbh 2025.

Illumination towers to elevate Prayagraj’s beauty

Illumination towers, constructed by Prayagraj Smart City Limited under the Smart City Mission, have become a nighttime attraction. Three aesthetic towers, installed at Balson intersection at a cost of ₹44 lakhs, include two towers standing 7 meters tall and one at 10 meters.

Embellished with LED lights, these towers enhance the city’s beauty while reducing energy consumption. Made of dust- and waterproof material, the towers are designed to make Prayagraj more spectacular ahead of Mahakumbh-2025.