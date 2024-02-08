A rainy V-Day in store for Lucknow

LUCKNOW: The Indian meteorological department predicted a dry weather and clear skies all through the weekend with no early morning mist across all districts of the state. However, Lucknow is likely to experience a rainy Valentine’s Day. By February 14, the capital is likely to experience rain and thunderstorms (Sourced)

According to the IMD, the next week will bring back the possibility of rain and thunder showers. Lucknow’s maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to be around 22 degrees and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively. The minimum temperature is expected to drop to the lowest in Muzaffarnagar at 5.1 degrees Celsius, while Agra is expected to be the warmest with a maximum temperature a little over 23 degrees Celsius.

Met department in-charge, Mohd Danish, said that the fluctuation between rainy days and dry cold nights is an impact of the North-Westerly winds moving from the foothills of the Himalayas and the Kashmir region and flowing eastward,” he said.

He further added that after a couple of days of stagnant dry and cold weather, starting Monday, certain parts of the state will experience rain, beginning with the areas on the UP-MP border. “By February 14, the capital is likely to experience rain and thunderstorms,” he added.