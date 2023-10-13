A Spice for Health: Kalonji seeds hold promise in treating Dengue fever, reveals new research

PRAYAGRAJ A recent study has revealed that the seeds of Nigella sativa, also known as black cumin or fennel flower, and commonly referred to as Mangrel or Kalonji seeds, contain a minute compound called “Dithymoquinone.” This compound is believed to be highly beneficial in the battle against dengue fever. The scientists in the team including (clockwise from top left) Amit Dubey, Aisha Tufail, Prof AKM Moyeenul Huq and Miah Roney (Sourced)

Amit Dubey, an alumnus of Allahabad University (AU), and Aisha Tufail, a research scholar in AU’s Biochemistry department, collaborated with Malaysian researchers Miah Roney and Prof. AKM Moyeenul Huq from Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (Malaysia University). Together, they explored the potential of Dithymoquinone in dengue treatment.

Their study’s findings have been published in the latest edition of ‘The Journal of Biomolecular Structure and Dynamics,’ a prestigious publication by Taylor & Francis Ltd, based in the United Kingdom.

The scientific team believes that this discovery is just the beginning, hinting at the possibility of revolutionary dengue treatments on the horizon. With thousands of dengue-related casualties each year and millions of infections worldwide, the emergence of Dithymoquinone offers hope to a world plagued by this mosquito-borne misery, according to scientists.

To study Dithymoquinone, the researchers employed cutting-edge ‘in silico’ technology. Their objective was to determine if the compound could eliminate the notorious DENV-3 NS5 MTase, the nemesis of millions afflicted by dengue. “Utilising advanced computational methods, we orchestrated a showdown between Dithymoquinone and DENV-3 NS5 MTase, the active site. Dithymoquinone demonstrated its capability, effectively binding to the active site with finesse and style,” said Amit Dubey.

It also passed the crucial ‘druggability’ test and adhered to Lipinski’s principles, which encompass five key physiochemical parameters: molecular weight, lipophilicity, polar surface area, hydrogen bonding, and charge. This adherence was meticulously verified by ADMET (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity) analysis and drug-likeness results. In simpler terms, it’s a prime candidate for the dengue-fighting league,” he added.

Dengue cases and deaths in recent years in India:

Year Cases Deaths

2018 1,01,192 172

2019 1,57,315 166

2020 44,585 56

2021 1,93,245 346

2022 2,33,251 303

2023* 9,41,198 91

*Till September 17, 2023

