A traveller of two worlds: From American soldier to Sanatan sadhu

From doing the tour of duty for the United States Army to travelling the globe as a sadhu associated with the Juna Akhada to propagate Sanatan Dharma, Baba Mokshpuri has come a long way in his quest for peace. Abhay Singh (HT Photo)

He has caught everyone’s attention with his presence at the Mahakumbh where he talks about his spiritual journey.

Born in New Mexico, USA, he was known as Michael and was once a soldier in the US Army but later abandoned his western lifestyle and chose the path of meditation and self-realization.

“I was also an ordinary person once. I loved to spend time with family and wife and travel. I also joined the army. But a time came when I realized that nothing is permanent in life. That’s when I started this endless journey in search of salvation.”

He visited India for the first time in the year 2000 with his family (wife and son).

“That trip was the most memorable event of my life. During this time I learned meditation and yoga and understood about Sanatan Dharma for the first time. Indian culture and traditions influenced me deeply. This was the beginning of my spiritual awakening, which I now consider to be a call from God,” he recalled.

SON’S DEATH CHANGED HIS PERSPECTIVE

A big change came in his life when his son died untimely.

“This tragic incident helped me understand that nothing is permanent in life. During this time, I made meditation and yoga my refuge, which got me out of this difficult time,” Baba Mokshpuri said.

He is now travelling around the world to promote Indian culture and the teachings of Sanatan Dharma. Since the Ujjain Kumbh in 2016, he has pledged to participate in every Mahakumbh.

INSPIRATION FROM NEEM KAROLI BABA

Baba Mokshpuri especially mentioned the influence of Neem Karoli Baba in his spiritual journey. He says, “The energy of meditation and devotion at Neem Karoli Baba’s ashram deeply influenced me. I felt as if Baba was the incarnation of Lord Hanuman himself. This experience further strengthened my commitment to devotion, meditation and yoga in my life.”

Baba Mokshapuri he is planning to open an ashram in New Mexico, where he will preach Indian philosophy and yoga.