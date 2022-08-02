AAP releases list of 10 candidates for 2022 Gujarat assembly elections
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat on Tuesday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections scheduled to be held around December this year.
The AAP list consists of 10 names, including Sagar Rabari, the party’s candidate from Becharaji and Vashram Sangathiya from Rajkot (rural). Rabari is a social activist who has been raising farm issues, and is also the state vice-president of the party. Sangathiya had contested as a Congress candidate from Rajkot (rural) in 2017 but lost by only 2,179 votes to BJP’s Lakhabhai Sagathiya. The seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.
The party has fielded Jagmal Vala from Somnath constituency. He contested the 2012 state elections as an Independent but lost. In the tribal belt, AAP has fielded Arjun Rathva from Chhota Udaipur seat.
Other names include Bhemabhai Choudhary from Deodar and Shivlal Barasia, the president of the party’s state trade wing, from Rajkot (south).
In Ahmedabad’s Naroda, the party fielded Omprakash Tiwari, who fought as a Congress candidate from the same seat in 2017 but lost to the BJP.
The AAP had announced that it will contest on all seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly.
Last month, party convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that if the AAP comes to power in Gujarat, every household will receive 300 units of free electricity per month.
Three of a gang held for duping and extorting money from over 3,000 victims
Gurugram: Police on Sunday arrested three men from Rajasthan's Bharatpur area for allegedly duping at least 3,000 people across the country on the pretext of delivering liquor home via advertisements on social networking websites, updating their know your customer (KYC) forms online as well as extorting them for money by threatening to upload their compromising videos.
Gurugram cop bags three medals at World Police and Fire Games
Gurugram: Joint commissioner of Gurugram Police Kulvinder Singh bagged three medals in golf at the recently held World Police and Fire Games 2022 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Singh won a silver medal in an individual competition, and gold and silver medals with his teammate, deputy inspector general, Border Security Force, Pushpender Singh Rathore. Singh is one of two persons from Gurugram to bag a medal in this year's games. Since then, the games are held biennially.
NHAI repairs cracks on Shikohpur flyover
Gururgam: The National Highways Authority of India on Monday said that it has repaired cracks on the flyover at Shikohpur crossing on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. “The damaged area is around one foot by one and a half feet and has been repaired. The repaired area has been barricaded to strengthen it. We will ascertain the reasons behind this damage and act accordingly,” said Ajay Arya, project director, NHAI, Jaipur.
Independence Day traffic restrictions to be imposed earlier than usual in Gurugram
Gurugram: Gurugram traffic police are likely to restrict the movement of heavy and commercial vehicles as part of Independence Day security measures from August 10, officials said on Monday, adding these restrictions are usually put in place from August 13. Traffic congestion due to Independence Day restrictions is a major issue in the city, especially on the night of August 14.
Education department clerk caught taking bribe in Gurugram
Htreporters@hindustantimes.com Gurugram: The State Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested a clerk posted at the District Elementary Education Officer's (DEEO) office for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000. Pawan Kumar allegedly demanded ₹20,000 for clearing a bill of Rs 1.66 lakhs spent on the treatment of a retired headmistress. According to a complaint filed by a resident of Lohatki village, Rajkumar, his wife Chandrakanta retired from the education department in 2010.
