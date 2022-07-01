ABHM increases bounty on Udaipur murder accused
A day after a case was registered against the state spokesperson of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) by Agra police for allegedly declaring a bounty of ₹2 lakh for anyone bringing the heads of the two accused in the Udaipur killing, the Mahasabha’s prant leader Meena Diwakar today enhanced the bounty by ₹1 lakh.
Diwakar, while interacting with the media, stated that now ABHM would give ₹3 lakh to anyone who brings the chopped heads of those who killed Kanhiyalal, the tailor in Udaipur.
Diwakar, on Friday, handed over a complaint at Nai Ki Mandi police station against the two accused in the Udaipur incident, who in the video message had also threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a similar fate.
“It pains me to see such threats being issued against the Prime Minister. A case should be registered against those issuing these threats,” stated Meena Diwakar.
Notably, Agra police on Thursday had registered a case under section 153 A of IPC at Nai Ki Mandi police station against Sanjay Jat, state spokesperson of ABHM, who had allegedly declared a bounty of ₹2 lakh for anyone bringing the heads of the two accused in the Udaipur killing.
ABHM announced the bounty days after two men, Mohammad Riyaz Akhtari and Gaus Mohammad, hacked tailor Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur on June 28 and posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam. The attack was reportedly over a social media post supporting claims made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a TV debate on the Prophet Mohammed.
