ACS seeks report on delay in Covid test reports

Lucknow: The state health and family welfare department on Tuesday sought report from the director general, medical health and chief medical officer (CMO), Lucknow over delay in the Covid sample test reports and starting of the Covid hospitals.

In a letter to DG , medical health Dr DS Negi and CMO, Lucknow, Dr Sanjay Bhatnagar, additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said four times more Covid cases were being reported during the second wave in the city in comparison to the first wave, yet all the Covid hospitals had not been made functional.

The ACS has directed both the officers to submit report on the issue.

In a separate order, Prasad warned of action against private laboratories and hospitals for charging more fees from the people than the rate fixed by the state government. Action would be taken under UP Public Health and Epidemic Act-2020 against the defaulting private hospitals and laboratories, he said.

Prasad said the treatment and sample test was free in the government hospitals and laboratories.

In an order issued by the state government, the private laboratories’ rate has been fixed ₹700 per test for the patients visiting the laboratories whereas ₹900 would be charged for collection of the sample from home, he said.

The rate for the private hospitals has been also fixed- ₹10,000 per day for moderate sickness (isolation bed with oxygen support) in NABH accredited hospitals and ₹8,000 in non-NABH hospitals, For severe sickness (ICU without ventilator) ₹15,000 per day in NABH accredited hospital and ₹13,000 in non-accredited hospitals.

For very severe sickness (ICU with ventilator) the rate was ₹18,000 in the accredited hospitals and ₹15,000 per day in the non-accredited hospitals, he said.

Some private hospitals were charging extra fees from the patients for consultancy, nursing care and monitoring visit which was against the order of the state government. The use of Remdesivir injections, RT-PCR tests and IL-6 tests were not included in the package, he said.