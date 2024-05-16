Adani Foundation making rural women self-reliant

A group of around 300 rural women of Kashi are reaping the fruits of their labour. After undergoing three-month training for incense making, these women from Sewapuri area are now self-reliant, courtesy Adani Foundation. Women getting trained at an Adani Skill Development Center. (Sourced)

The women, mainly housewives from different villages in Sewapuri, have been imparted training by Adani Skill Development Centre. They learned all aspects of manufacturing of agarbattis, packaging, marketing and logistics.

Presently, these women are manufacturing the products under ‘Kashi Prerna Saksham Manufacturing Company Limited’ which produces various shapes and sizes of agarbattis to suit different demands.

Investing, empowering and transforming the lives of women is the objective of Adani Foundation. The Foundation is leading in this direction with the aim of making more and more women employable by 2024.

Adani Skill Development Center is a non-profit empowered initiative of Adani Foundation with the lofty intentions and spirit of women empowerment.

Adani Foundation in Varanasi aligns skill development and entrepreneurship programmes with its mission. The group’s philosophy is ‘Development with Good’ with an endeavor to empower weaker sections of the society both socially and economically, irrespective of their caste, creed, colour, thereby bringing about a positive change in the lives of the people.

The centre mainly works for skill development of women in four special trades i.e. tailoring, shoe making, sweater making, incense and incense sticks making.

Women are being trained by the special team of Adani Skill for three months, which not only makes the women self-reliant but also helps in women empowerment.

Several processes are being adopted in the training hub including sensitization, mobilization, and enrollment of the women involved in the training programme to develop their capacity and their skills in the domain business.