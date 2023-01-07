Admn gears up for Khichdi Mela at Gorakhnath Temple

The district administration, in collaboration with the management of the Gorakhnath temple, is making all the necessary arrangements for the devotees who would visit the temple on the occasion of Makar Sankranti during the Khichdi Mela on January 14.

The main event would be held on January 15 when head priest of Gorakshapeeth and chief minister Yogi Adityanath would also participate in the rituals. However, anticipating a huge turnout of devotees, the different government departments have made arrangements to provide maximum facilities to the devotees.

The devotees will be arriving from across the state to offer khichdi to Guru Gorakhnath.

Manager of Gorakhnath temple Dwaraka Tiwari said the devotees were like their guests and they had made all the preparations in collaboration with the district authorities.

Integrated traffic management system (ITMS) has installed free WiFi facilities while the municipal corporation officials have deployed 200 sanitation employees on the temple premises for round the clock cleaning. Dustbins have been put at different points.

Health officials have set up medical camp for devotees. Chief medical officer Dr Ashutosh Dubey said apart from the camp, 21 hospitals near the temple had been directed to keep their emergency services open round the clock.

Police officials have made three tier security arrangements and installed 35 CCTV cameras apart from watch towers. The bomb disposal squad has also been deployed.

On Friday, the fire service officials carried out mock drills to check their preparedness and imparted training to shopkeepers about the method to douse fire in case of emergency. Fire officer Arvind Kumar Rai said in case of fire from gas cylinders, the shopkeepers had been trained to handle the situation.