After 10 years, appointment process begins for 29 TGT (Arts) posts in government-aided secondary schools in Uttar Pradesh

Nearly ten years after the advertisement was issued, candidates will finally be appointed to 29 vacant posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) for Arts subject in government-aided secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh. The recruitment is being conducted based on the 2016 advertisement issued by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board, stated officials of the state education directorate, Prayagraj. The written examination for TGT (Arts)-2016 was conducted on March 8 and 9, 2019, and the results were declared on January 7, 2020. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

For the male category, 1,329 candidates were selected against 391 posts, while in the female category, 111 candidates were selected against 33 posts.

The final result was declared on December 28, 2021, following which several dissatisfied candidates approached the Allahabad High Court, filing petitions on varied grounds. Following the high court’s directions, the selection board was required to issue a revised result, which was released on December 19, 2024.

Since some selected candidates did not join their posts, the selection board had earlier released a waiting list for appointment against the vacant seats. In accordance with the high court’s directions, the newly constituted Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission sent details of 29 vacant posts and 56 candidates from the waiting-list candidates to the Additional Director of Education (Secondary), Surendra Kumar Tiwari, on January 18, 2025.

Based on the information shared by the commission, counselling for institutional allotment of candidates was conducted at the UP Education Directorate on January 8. Appointment letters are expected to be issued to the selected candidates soon, said Tiwari.

Of the 29 vacant TGT (Arts) posts, 28 are in the male category, comprising 18 unreserved seats, six reserved for OBC candidates, and four for ST candidates. In the female category, one post reserved for SC candidates is to be filled.