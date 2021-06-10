After 79 days, Lucknow reports zero Covid deaths

After a gap of 79 days, the state capital reported zero Covid-related deaths on Thursday. However, 37 fresh cases surfaced there during the last 24 hours.

Last time, it was on March 22 and 23 that Lucknow had reported zero deaths for two days in a row. On March 22, there were 147 fresh Covid cases and on March 23 there were 232 fresh cases.

However, doctors said people still needed to remain cautious. “Although fresh cases are very few, infection spread rate is high and hence we need to stay safe by following Covid protocol,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director, Healthcity hospital.

Majority of those who tested positive during the day were from Indira Nagar, Chinhat, Aliganj and Alambagh areas. The number of active cases under treatment was now 505.