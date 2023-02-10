After GIS sessions, delegates look forward to exploring the City of Nawabs

LUCKNOW After a day packed with back-to-back sessions at the Global Investors’ Summit on Friday, delegates from foreign nations and other states will have a chance to let their hair down and explore the City of Nawabs during the weekend.

To make their trips memorable, the Uttar Pradesh tourism department has arranged for cars and chauffeurs who will take them to the place of their choice at their preferred time. For the convenience of visitors, the government has not allotted any specific time frame for sight-seeing. This way, GIS guests can travel around Lucknow and other U.P. districts whenever they find time.

The government has also prepared a guided tour of heritage sites -- including the Bada Imambada, Chhota Imambada, and the Residency -- across Lucknow. “They can choose to explore the state whenever they find time. Chauffeurs have been briefed accordingly. We believe several guests will be out to explore the city during the weekend as all of them attended the GIS event on Friday,” said Ashwini Pandey, special secretary, U.P. tourism development corporation.

The officer added, “Delegates have been told about the delicacies of Lucknow. In case, they want to indulge in shopping, we have also informed them of all the things they can purchase -- like chikankari fabric from Hazratganj market, stuff made under ODOP (One District One Product) initiative, products made by SHGs (self-help groups) from Sarnath, Mathura, Agra and Kushinagar, among others.”

Notably, the department is managing nearly 1,600 vehicles for all the GIS delegates.