After two slab collapses, panel to survey Ulhasnagar’s old structures

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner has formed a ward level committee to survey buildings that were built between 1994-1998, using inferior quality sand in Ulhasnagar.

The committee was formed after a meeting held with the deputy commissioner and ward officers.

“We have asked all our four ward officers to form a committee and conduct a house-to-house survey. The committee members will visit such buildings, check their status and make a list,” said Raja Dayanidhi, commissioner, UMC.

This move by the UMC comes after the two slab collapse incidents in the past 15 days, killing 12 residents. Both the Mohini Palace building that killed five and Sai Shakti building that killed seven residents were built in 1995 using inferior quality sand.

The civic body will also put up the ward level helpline numbers for the resident’s to raise their grievances regarding such buildings.

“These buildings were built during 1994-95 before the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation was established, in 1996. This is the reason why there are no proper records of such buildings. After Mohini Palace building collapse, we had initiated checks on such buildings. Now the committee formed will be inspecting them,” added Dayanidhi.

The civic body will also form a fresh panel of structural auditors. They will conduct audits of buildings at the request of the residents.

The civic body claimed that it has vacated all the extremely dangerous buildings within its limits. Those buildings which are dangerous, have been served with notices to take necessary steps. There are 23 extremely dangerous building in Ulhasnagar.

Meanwhile, the civic body has also identified 80 possible places where the tenants who are vacated from these buildings, can be relocated for at least 10 days.

“We have identified community temples and school which can be used as temporary rehabilitation. Meanwhile, we have also asked the all party elected representatives to help in finding such places where they can be relocated temporarily,” added Dayanidhi.

The challenges faced civic body while identifying such buildings in Ulhasnagar, are that such buildings are not visibly dangerous, there are no proper records of these buildings and some have ongoing court cases.

“We will closely work with the electricity board to find out when a particular building was built. This will give us an idea of its history. Based on that the committee will visit the entire building because from outside these buildings look perfectly fine. Internally, there are a lot of slab cuttings done and reconstruction made. We will take advice from the legal experts to figure out the court cases of these buildings,” said UMC chief.

The civic body chief will be submitting a proposal with necessary changes to the state government to speed up the process among the residents and get it imposed without further delay.