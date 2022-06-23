Agnipath agitation: Two dozen coaching centres put on notice in Aligarh
Despite normalcy prevailing in the district of Aligarh, the police look to be in no mood to go soft and has issued notices to two dozen coaching centres under section 107/116 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
This comes after the arrest of 11 coaching institute owners having their centres in the Tappal area of Aligarh.
“As a matter of precaution, we have bound 24 coaching centres in Aligarh district. A warning has been issued to them to avoid any involvement in any sort of violence in the name of protest against the Agnipath recruitment scheme of Indian Armed Forces,” stated SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani.
“In all, 76 have been arrested after parts of the district saw violent protests last Friday against the new recruitment scheme of Indian Armed Forces. Other 68 have been prosecuted under section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Act as they were considered a threat to peace and tranquillity,” stated SSP Aligarh on Wednesday.
It may be recalled that the Tappal area within Khair assembly seat of Aligarh district had witnessed large-scale violence last Friday when youths came out to protest against the new recruitment scheme of the Indian Armed Forces. Around half a dozen buses were torched and Jattari police outpost was vandalised by the angry mob in Tappal town.
The initial probe by Aligarh police suggested the involvement of coaching centre owners in Friday violence, and 11 centre owners were arrested by Monday. Thereafter 24 of these coaching centres in both rural and urban areas of Aligarh were bound under section 107/116 of the Criminal Procedure Code by Aligarh police, and notices were served to them on Tuesday.
These coaching centres have been imparting training for youths looking for a job in the army. About a dozen of these centres are in the city area while the remaining are in rural areas. Besides this, the education department too had initiated its survey to assess approval, student strength, details of students and infrastructure at these coaching centres.
Mathura was another district, which saw violent protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme, and by Wednesday, 87 people had been arrested by Mathura police and five cases registered at different police stations in the district.
