Agnipath protests: NCR train movement hit

The movement of around two dozen trains of North Central Railways (NCR) got affected due to the agitation by youths in different parts of UP and at several railway stations of neighbouring Bihar. Three important trains, passing through Prayagraj Junction too, had to be cancelled, NCR officials said.

The three cancelled trains include 12792 Danapur-Secundrabad Express, 20801 Magadh Express and 12309 Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express.

Three LHB coaches of train number 12792 and four LHB coaches of train number 20801 were burnt by agitators in Bihar, on Friday.

All day through, several trains, going towards Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction were held up at different stations of NCR as a precaution as agitators targeted several trains and railway stations in Bihar while also damaging properties in different districts of UP.

In all, 45 trains of the East Central Railways (ECR) had to be cancelled and 17 had to be terminated midway. This also included train number 12368 Anandvihar-Bhagalpur Express which was terminated at Lakhisarai Junction and train number 12303 Poorva Express was terminated at Burdhaman Junction. This train would remain cancel on its journey towards New Delhi.

However, no untoward incident was reported from any of the stations under Prayagraj division of NCR. “No incident was reported from any station of the division as sufficient deployment of security forces was made by us”, said Shivam Sharma, chief public relations officer, NCR.

The cancellation of some of the trains and late running of others caused inconvenience to a large number of passengers who remained stuck at Prayagraj Junction and other railway stations of the NCR.