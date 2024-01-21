Agra lawyers to refrain from working on Pran Pratishtha day

Lawyers in Agra will refrain from working in courts on Monday and instead, participate in rituals organised to mark the celebrations of the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya. The Agra Bar Association issued this call and duly informed the district and session judge of Agra through a letter, said the secretary of the Agra Bar Association. For Representation Only (Shutterstock)

Hari Dutt Sharma, the president of the Agra Bar Association, who reached Ayodhya on Sunday evening after receiving an invitation, said: “There has been confusion among litigants due to Monday being declared a holiday by the state and central governments because of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.”

“Lawyers in Agra will actively participate in the celebrations marking the day. A ‘hawan’ has been organised from 11 am to 12 pm, followed by an ‘aarti’ on the court premises,” he added.

“Prasad will be distributed to those present, and given that lawyers are the organisers, they will remain occupied. Hence, a letter has been forwarded to the district and session judge of Agra, informing them that lawyers will abstain from working in courts on Monday,” Sharma further added.