close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / Agra lawyers to refrain from working on Pran Pratishtha day

Agra lawyers to refrain from working on Pran Pratishtha day

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Jan 21, 2024 07:50 PM IST

The Agra Bar Association issued this call and duly informed the district and session judge of Agra through a letter, said the secretary of the Agra Bar Association.

Lawyers in Agra will refrain from working in courts on Monday and instead, participate in rituals organised to mark the celebrations of the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya. The Agra Bar Association issued this call and duly informed the district and session judge of Agra through a letter, said the secretary of the Agra Bar Association.

For Representation Only (Shutterstock)
For Representation Only (Shutterstock)

Hari Dutt Sharma, the president of the Agra Bar Association, who reached Ayodhya on Sunday evening after receiving an invitation, said: “There has been confusion among litigants due to Monday being declared a holiday by the state and central governments because of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“Lawyers in Agra will actively participate in the celebrations marking the day. A ‘hawan’ has been organised from 11 am to 12 pm, followed by an ‘aarti’ on the court premises,” he added.

“Prasad will be distributed to those present, and given that lawyers are the organisers, they will remain occupied. Hence, a letter has been forwarded to the district and session judge of Agra, informing them that lawyers will abstain from working in courts on Monday,” Sharma further added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On