Agra varsity to conduct exams on objective question pattern

All written exams of undergraduate and post graduate courses in Dr BR Ambedkar University, Agra will be objective type and held on OMR (optical mark recognition) sheets where students are required to answer 50 of the 100 questions within one and half hour, said a varsity official adding that practical exams would be conducted orally in the form of viva.

The exams are proposed to begin from third week of July and end by August 15.

The decisions regarding this was taken during a meeting of examination committee of the varsity on Thursday. The meet was presided by vice chancellor prof Ashok Mittal, said university public relation officer prof Pradeep Shridhar.

“Where there is yearly system, the examination for second and third year would be conducted for graduation and for final year in post graduation. First year students of graduation would be promoted to second year and their marks for first year would be on the basis of marks obtained by them in second year for which they would appear in exams in 2022,” said Shridhar.

Similarly, the first year PG students would be promoted to final year and their marks for first year would be calculated on the basis of marks obtained by them in second year for which they would appear in exams in 2022.

The semester exams of last semester would be held for courses running on half-yearly system.

“All efforts would be made to declare the results by August 31. The subjects having practical exams would have viva of which videography would be must and none would be given more than 75% marks. These oral exams would be between July 1 and 15,” he said.

The examination committee also decided to give relaxation to those BA LLB students who failed by small margin in 2020. They would be allowed to appear in re-exam in any two papers.

Vice chancellor Prof Ashok Mittal (extreme left) presiding over the Examination Committee of Dr BR Ambedkar University of Agra.