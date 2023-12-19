Agra woman jailed for electrocuting husband to death

A woman in Agra has been jailed for allegedly electrocuting her husband to death on Saturday night. The incident led to her arrest on Monday after the police recovered the deceased’s body from their house and registered a murder case against the woman. For Representation Only (HT File Photo)

“Father of the deceased filed an FIR against the accused woman, leading to the registration of a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The arrested wife was presented before the court in Agra and sentenced to 14 days of judicial custody on Tuesday,” said Pradeep Kumar, the incharge of Sadar police station.

The 38-year-old man succumbed to electric shock, allegedly administered by his wife, who was reportedly fed up with repeated altercations and family tension arising from her husband’s drinking habit. The woman did not report the incident to the police for two days but did so on Monday. She was taken into custody after the police arrived at the house, and the dead body was subsequently recovered and sent for postmortem.

“We received information about a dead body in a house in Mustaffa quarters within the limits of the Sadar police station in Agra. Police reached the house and recovered the deceased’s body. There were no injury marks on the body of the 38-year-old man,” stated deputy commissioner of police (City) Agra, Suraj Rai.

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the wife had allegedly electrocuted her husband after tying him down in their house on the night of December 16 (Saturday). The accused woman claimed that her husband’s alcoholism led to frequent altercations and family tensions. Investigations are ongoing after the registration of the case, according to DCP (City) at Agra Commissionerate.

The deceased, identified as Neeraj Kumar, earned a livelihood by working as a vendor, and the couple has two daughters. They lived in a rented house in Mustaffa Quarters in Agra. It is believed that the husband came home drunk on Saturday night, leading to an altercation with his wife. She allegedly waited for him to sleep before administering the electric shock.