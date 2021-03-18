AIIMS faculty facing termination charge, quits

Ruchir Kumar

PATNA: A senior faculty member of Patna AIIMS, facing termination charges, resigned from service recently.

Sushmita Das, associate professor in the department of microbiology, AIIMS-Patna, resigned on March 4, citing personal reasons.

The institute’s governing body, which is the apex authority on appointment and termination of services of doctors at AIIMS, had on February 18 ratified a proposal to terminate the services of three senior faculty members for lacking basic qualification on the date of their appointment. Das was one of them. A month on, the institute, was yet to finalise the minutes of the meeting.

In her letter to PK Singh, director of AIIMS-Patna, Das cited that she wanted to discontinue her job as she sought to relocate to Kolkata with her family after the superannuation of her husband from government service on August 31, last year.

She also requested that her resignation be accepted with one month’s notice period, effective from March 4.

As per AIIMS rules, faculty members are supposed to give three months’ notice period. Though her resignation had been accepted, it was still not clear if the institute had agreed to her request for serving only one-month notice period.

“Das has tendered her resignation. I’ve sent the file to the dean office. Let it be processed and we will take a call on it soon,” said Dr Singh.

Talking about the minutes of the governing body meeting, Dr Singh said, “We are working on it. We expect it to be ready next week.”

Show-cause notice with chargesheets will be issued to the three faculty members, in the dock over their basic qualification at the time of appointment in 2012-13, after the proceedings of the governing body meeting are finalised. An inquiry will be conducted before the institute finally takes a call on termination of their services, said Dr Singh.

The faculty members were issued show-cause notices three years back as well, on the insistence of the health ministry, but they became infructuous after the ministry constituted a four-member high-power committee, comprising the directors of AIIMS Bhubaneshwar and Patna, the deputy director and the registrar of AIIMS-Delhi.