Air India Express pilot detained over Dec 19 assault of flyer

New Delhi: Days after an Air India Express pilot allegedly assaulted a passenger Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, the Delhi Police said they have detained him for questioning. Police did not confirm if he has been arrested as on Monday night. After Dewan’s social media post, Sejwal was suspended by the airline (HT)

The incident took place on December 19 at Terminal-1 where a passenger, Ankit Dewan, was allegedly beaten up by off-duty captain Virender Sejwal. The matter came to light after Dewan posted a photo on social media of his face with blood and injuries. He alleged that the assault took place in front of his seven-year-old daughter who was left scared and traumatised due to the incident.

Police on Monday said Sejwal, after due enquiry, was detained late on Monday for further questioning. Police have collected all evidence from airport and security agencies.

A senior police officer last week had said, “We approached airport authorities and have collected the CCTV footage which shows the assault. We also sent the victim for a medical test and have received the report. It shows a nasal fracture among other bruises and injuries. We have also called the CISF staff to give their statement as they were the first to intervene.”

Deputy commissioner of police (IGI Airport) Vichitra Veer said Dewan’s statement has already been recorded and a medical examination was conducted.

Dewan had alleged that at the airport, he and his family were guided to use the security check area that the staff uses because they had a four-month-old baby. “The staff was cutting the queue ahead of me. On calling them out, Sejwal, who himself was doing the same thing, asked me if I was ‘anpadh’ (uneducated), and couldn’t read the signs that said this entry was for staff,” Dewan posted. Subsequently, the men got into a fight.

After Dewan’s social media post, Sejwal was suspended by the airline.

Police said two cross complaints have been received via email in the matter.

Sejwal, in his complaint, stated that Dewan initiated the fight by abusing him without provocation and continued using abusive, degrading and threatening language. Sejwal said he also sustained injuries. Police said they are probing the accusations.

Sejwal has been booked under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).