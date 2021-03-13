IND USA
Air quality commission shuts down after ordinance lapses

New Delhi The Central government’s Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas has shut down within five months of its constitution, after the ordinance issued to constitute it lapsed
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:43 PM IST

New Delhi

The Central government’s Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas has shut down within five months of its constitution, after the ordinance issued to constitute it lapsed.

Ordinances must be approved by the Parliament within six weeks of the Parliament convening or they cease to operate. They will also cease to operate in case resolutions disapproving the ordinance are passed by both the Houses.

Environment secretary RP Gupta said in a statement on Saturday: “Since the ordinance was not introduced in Parliament within six weeks of its convention, it has lapsed and consequently, the commission also stands shut. The ordinance never became an Act. Any ordinance has to be introduced within six weeks of the convening of Parliament. It did not happen, so the ordinance has lapsed and hence, the commission is dissolved.”

The Union environment ministry had published “The commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Area Ordinance” on October 28 with an objective of implementing a consolidated approach to monitoring, tackling and eliminating causes of air pollution in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas.

While doing so it dissolved all ad-hoc committees and bodies created under court orders, including the SC- mandated environment pollution control authority (EPCA), which had been tasked with overseeing air pollution control in NCR since 1998. It had also brought in a completely new, centralised regime of pollution control, where an appeal against any order or direction of the commission can be made only in the National Green Tribunal. No civil court will have the jurisdiction to entertain any suit or proceedings against the decisions of the commission.

The commission was a statutory authority which could coordinate air pollution control with governments of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and was to have 18 full time members appointed by the Central government, with a wide range of powers to issue directions, entertain complaints; regulate and prohibit activities that are likely to cause or increase air pollution, lay down parameters and standards, restrict industry, activities, processes, direct closure or prohibit any polluting activity in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas.

In its five months of its tenure, the CAQM had taken the decision of converting industries to PNG in the Delhi-NCR by January 31, during its tenure. The commission was also working on a long-term solution to control the annual problem of stubble burning in the agrarian states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, which becomes the reason for pollution in the national capital.

Legal and environmental experts said shutting down of the commission showed that the Centre was not serious about tackling air pollution in NCR.

“An ordinance is always a stop gap arrangement till the Parliament convenes. Even the Forest Conservation Act was brought in through an ordinance and then passed in the Parliament. During last winter, when stubble burning had peaked, the Centre seemed to have rushed to issue the ordinance, but they were definitely not serious about air pollution or functions of the ordinance. The ordinance has to be presented in the form of a bill and then it becomes an Act, when it is passed in the Parliament or the ordinance lapses after six weeks. No bill was presented. The government can issue a fresh ordinance if they want the commission to function. The commission did not have an office, they did not respond to complaints. I doubt how serious the government was about the commission,” said Ritwick Dutta, environmental lawyer.

Bhure Lal, former head of Environment Protection (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA), could not be reached for comment.

