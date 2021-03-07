Air quality in Noida, Ghaziabad deteriorates

Noida:

The air quality in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad deteriorated further on Sunday as the wind speed dropped in the afternoon, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Noida turned warmer as the maximum temperature has increased by 3° Celsius in the past 24 hours, with weather analysts expecting the maximum temperature to soar by 2°-3° C after March 12.

“Due to a western disturbance, thunderstorms are expected in some isolated parts of the National Capital Region and the wind speed dropped in the afternoon, leading to an aggregation of the pollutant particles. Another western disturbance is expected from March 11. The NCR may not receive rainfall, but the western disturbance may have its effect in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana. The maximum temperature will remain under check till March 12,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

The wind speed may hover between 12 kmph and 15 kmph till March 12, Srivastava added.

“Surface winds are moderate and easterly as predicted. Moderate ventilation is likely in the next 48 hours. The AQI is likely to stay within ’poor’ and ’moderate’ categories in the next two days,” according to the SAFAR on Sunday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Noida were recorded at 33.3° C and 16.3° C respectively on Sunday, against 30.9° C and 17° C on Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures at Safdarjung observatory, considered average for the Delhi-NCR, was recorded at 34° C (5° C above the season’s average) and 14.4° C (season’s average).

The air quality in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad deteriorated from ‘moderate’ levels to ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories on Saturday.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality in the area will oscillate between ‘poor’ and ‘moderate’ categories.

The air quality index (AQI) in Noida was recorded at 278, Greater Noida (270) and Ghaziabad (329) on Sunday, said the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI in Noida was recorded at 182, Greater Noida (204) and Ghaziabad (213) on Saturday, it added.

On a scale of 0 to 500, an AQI level up to 100 is considered ‘good’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 is ‘poor’, 301 to 400 is ‘very poor’, and above 400 is ‘severe’.