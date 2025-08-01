Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi appointed as new BHU VC

Over seven months after Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain demitted office on January 7, Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has been named as the new VC of Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi (HT Photo)

According to a letter from the Union ministry of education addressed to the registrar of BHU, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in her capacity as the visitor of BHU, appointed Prof Chaturvedi for a term of three years from the date he assumes office, or until he attains the age of 70, whichever is earlier. He becomes the 29th VC of the university.

Prof Chaturvedi earned his BTech, MTech, and PhD degrees in electrical engineering from IIT Kanpur in 1986, 1988 and 1995, respectively. He began his academic career at the department of electronics engineering, IIT-BHU, where he served from 1994 to 1996. He later joined the department of electronics and computer engineering at IIT Roorkee.

In 1999, he moved to IIT Kanpur, where he held several key administrative positions including head of the department of electrical engineering, dean of research & development and deputy director. He was promoted to Professor (HAG) in August 2012 and held the Sanjay and Rachna Pradhan Chair Professorship from March 2015.

In 2017, Prof Chaturvedi became the director of IIT Roorkee, a position he held until October 2022. During his tenure, he also served as the director of the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Shimla (January 2017 – August 2018) and as director of IIT Mandi (July 2020 – January 2022). Following this, he returned to his parent institution, IIT Kanpur.

An accomplished academician, Prof Chaturvedi coordinated the BSNL-IITK Telecom Centre of Excellence, which contributed significantly to the Indian telecom sector. He has received several honors, including the INSA Teachers Award, the Distinguished Teacher Award of IIT Kanpur, and the Tan Chin Tuan Fellowship of Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

He is also a founding member of the Telecom Standards Development Society of India (TSDSI) and served on the department of telecommunications (DoT) committee in 2008, which recommended spectrum allocation criteria for telecom operators.

Prof Chaturvedi’s research interests include communication theory and wireless communications.