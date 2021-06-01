All shops can open from 7am to 2pm in Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli

With the Maharashtra government permitting some relaxations for districts with positivity rate below 10%, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has released its own notification on the extension of the lockdown till June 15. As on Monday, Thane’s positivity rate stands at 7.86%.

TMC has permitted all shops to remain open from 7am to 2pm. Non-essential shops, however, will have to remain closed during weekends. TMC also directed non-essential shops in malls and shopping complexes to remain closed.

The civic body will continue to impose stricter norms at the eight containment zones in the city. The norms for these zones will be decided depending on the situation.

A civic official said, “We have not permitted shops in malls or shopping centres to open, to avoid crowding at these places. Non-essential shops in markets can remain open till 2pm, except on weekends.” Restaurants are also permitted to carry on with home deliveries.

Meanwhile, the Kalyan Dombivli civic body also announced relaxations and allowed shops selling agricultural products to remain open from 7am to 7pm. However, no counter delivery will be allowed after 2pm.