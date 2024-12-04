Allahabad HC directs AMU to respond to plea for students’ union election

Letters@hindustantimes.com For representation only (File)

Expressing dissatisfaction with the instructions provided by Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), the Allahabad high court has directed the university authorities to file a counter affidavit in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking the conduct of students’ union elections.

The PIL, filed by LLM student Kaif Hasan, contends that AMU’s failure to hold elections since 2019 violates students’ rights and undermines democratic principles.

Earlier, on November 18, the court had directed AMU’s counsel to seek instructions regarding the issues raised in the PIL. However, when the case was taken up again, the court found the instructions provided by AMU inadequate.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra, in its November 29 order, observed, “Pursuant to the order passed by this court, instructions have been produced on behalf of the University, inter alia, indicating that the University will conduct the election at an appropriate time. However, the said instructions do not answer the plea raised in the writ petition.”

In light of this, the court directed AMU to file a counter affidavit by the next hearing date, scheduled for January 9, 2025.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that under the AMU Act of 1920 and the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, AMU is obligated to hold students’ union elections annually within a stipulated timeframe. Notably, AMU has not conducted such elections for the past six years.

The petition further contended that the failure to hold elections amounts to wilful disobedience of the Supreme Court’s judgment in University of Kerala vs. Council of Principals’ Colleges Kerala, wherein the importance of students’ union elections was emphasised by the apex court.