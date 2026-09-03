Allahabad high court raises concern over police investigation delays

Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Tuesday appeared before the Allahabad high court after being summoned by a bench of Justice Sameer Jain to explain why police officers were showing ‘reluctance’ to comply with orders passed by the Court.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had directed the UP DGP to appear personally before it and explain on the issue.

The order was passed in a bail application filed by Pushpraj Singh alias Babloo in a case involving murder allegations.

Earlier, on July 16, 2026, the court said that the state government was directed to file a detailed counter-affidavit concerning a discrepancy between the alleged time of the incident and the timing reflected in CCTV footage dated June 21, 2025.

However, in spite of the order, no counter-affidavit was filed by the state government.

The court said that non-compliance of court’s order by police officers was resulting in bail applications in murder cases remaining pending for a considerable period of time.

On Tuesday, the court raised concerns regarding the quality of police investigations, compliance with Court orders and timely submission of police instructions and records.

Justice Jain said the issue was not confined to the case in which the DGP had originally been summoned.