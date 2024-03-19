Allahabad University alumni meet on April 27,28

The very first alumni meet of the registered University of Allahabad Alumni Association will be organised on April 27 and 28. Many former students of the university from the years before 1996 will participate in it, informed AU vice chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava to the media persons here on Tuesday. AU VC Prof Sangita Srivastava addressing media persons on Tuesday. (HT)

Prof Srivastava said that in the alumni meet, former students who are serving or have served in various fields will share their experiences of the years spent in the university and how these years shaped them. Several cultural programmes will also be organised in this two-day meet, she added.

The main event will be held on the open stage of Banyan Lawn located in the Senate Hall complex. Along with this, an exhibition will be organised in Nirala Art Gallery.

During the meet, the participants can get on the spot sketches made. A food festival of the Allahabadi delicacies will also be held at the Nirala Kala Gram. Eminent alumni like former executive director of the Reserve Bank of India Deepali Pant Joshi, noted author and academician Neelam Sharan Gaur, former secretary-general of Lok Sabha Subhash C Kashyap and former secretary general of the Rajya Sabha Yogendra Narain will participate in the event, the VC shared.

Some Supreme Court judges who are alumni of the university will also attend the event, she added.

The alumni will also be able to visit their departments and hostels. All departments and major centres on campus will remain open during the event on Saturday and Sunday. Along with this, 10 boats will also be available on the Sangam banks which will take the alumni on a tour of the Sangam area.

They will also be able to enjoy camel rides.

Vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava said that the registration form for attending the alumni meet is available on the website of Allahabad University with QR code. To become a member of University of Allahabad Alumni Association, the membership fee for one year has been fixed at ₹500 and lifetime membership fee has been fixed at ₹2,500. Alumni page has also been created on the university website. Key information related to the event and a link to the application form for participation are available here.