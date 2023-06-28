Post graduate admissions to be online at AU now

PRAYAGRAJ Postgraduate admissions at Allahabad University (AU) would be done in online mode for the academic session 2023-24. Being introduced by the varsity administration for the ease of students, this system would also save manpower and curtail the number of days consumed for the process of admission, said central varsity officials. Allahabad University (HT File)

With this ‘paperless and digital’ system in place, the students will not have to do rounds of the counters for Pravesh Bhawan or stand in long queues for depositing the fees. After logging in the website of AU, the candidates would be navigated to the portal wherein he/she will have to deposit their admission fee from wherever they want. This will be more conducive for the candidates of other cities and states as they would be able to confirm their admission and pay the fee, as per the respective course, without even coming to Prayagraj, added officials.

Moreover, the entire admission process will be completed in three days as compared to around 10 days, the time period it took till last year. “Along with being user friendly, the new system would also expedite the admission process and we believe that the admission process for PG courses would take around three days”, said AU’s public relation officer (PRO), Professor Jaya Kapoor.

AU administration has created a separate portal for admission which is linked to the bank concerned. Along with this, the department, dean student welfare (DSW) and examination controller office will also be linked to the portal. The data of the students selected in the cutoff merit has been uploaded on the portal.

Student taking admission in any of the PG course will have information like intimation card, photo, signature, mobile number, e-mail, admit card etc pre-loaded on the portal and will appear as soon as the student login to the portal. The student will deposit the fee immediately or later with his postgraduate admission test (PGAT) roll number.

As soon as the student deposits the fees, the information will automatically go to the department concerned. Moreover, the students will get the admit card immediately. As AU will open on July 11, the admission cell will send the data to the departments. Admission will be done for about 10,000 seats in 52 postgraduate courses.

Meanwhile, AU has announced the result of the entrance test of four courses of the Institute of Professional Studies (IPS). This includes MSc Food Technology, PGDCA, MCA and MVoc in Media Studies. Shweta, a resident of Katra locality of Prayagraj, topped the MCA admission test while Surya Pratap of Rajrooppur locality of Prayagraj stood second and Dinesh Singh of High Court Campus Colony of Prayagraj stood third.

According to director admission cell, AU Professor JK Pati, 122 candidates have been successful for 78 seats in MSc Food Technology and 288 candidates on 50 seats in MCA. However, 39 candidates have qualified for 50 seats in MVOC and 58 candidates for admission on 75 seats in PGDCA.