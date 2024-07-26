Allahabad University students flunking two consecutive semester exams to be expelled

Allahabad University (AU) has revised its choice-based credit system (CBCS) regulations, with the amended framework receiving approval from the examination committee, academic council and executive council of the university, informed varsity officials. Allahabad University (HT FILE)

Examination Controller, AK Kanojia said that the revised CBCS regulations will be applicable to degree, diploma and certificate courses running in regular mode. The revised copy of CBCS has also been uploaded on the university’s official website—allduniv.ac.in.

CBCS will now be conducted in the university as per the rules of the university grants commission (UGC).

According to the new system, if a student fails in semester-based courses for two consecutive times, he/she will be expelled from the course. Similarly, the system for determination of marks in sessional and end-semester has also been changed.

Apart from this, there will be no compulsion to get the answer sheets evaluated by the paper setter only. In case there are a large number of answer sheets, help of other examiners can also be taken. The system related to calculation of marks has also been changed. Earlier, marks were calculated by multiplying CGPA by 9.5 but now marks will be calculated by multiplying it by 10. Another change is that students would need to score a minimum of 40% in both internal and external exams individually to pass instead of securing 40% in both combined as was the case earlier.

PGAT results sent to all depts

Admissions to more than 60 postgraduate courses will begin soon in Allahabad University. The admission cell sent the results of the Post Graduate Admission Test (PGAT) to 42 departments/centres of the university on Wednesday. The results to the remaining three departments were sent on Thursday. With this, admission will now begin at the department level. The cutoff is expected to be released in a day or two. Preparations are being made to send the results to the constituent colleges of Allahabad University by Monday.