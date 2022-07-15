Allahabad University students protest against fee hike, warn of massive stir
The campus of Allahabad University (AU) continued to witness agitation and protest on Thursday as well.
While the first-year students of undergraduate courses of AU staged protest and demanded general promotion in the first year of their UG course, the student leaders demanded withdrawing of the recently hiked fee of different courses.
On this issue, different students’ organisations came on one platform on the AU campus and staged protest while submitting a memorandum to the vice-chancellor through the registrar.
Student leader Harendra Yadav said that students from every corner of the country, especially from rural areas of eastern UP, take admission at AU after passing the entrance examination for shaping their career.
“It is noteworthy that in the last two years, the sources of income has either ended or become limited because of the pandemic. In such a situation, where there should have been a fee waiver for the convenience of the students, the manifold fee increase is a difficult challenge as well as inhuman and administration-made obstacle in the way of the bright future of the students,” said Harendra.
He added that expenses in education and health were considered as an investment, and not expenditure because only a healthy and educated citizen could be helpful in the development of the country. Thus, manifold increase in the fee at AU is a hindrance in the progress of the society and the nation, he said.
Student leader Vivek Kumar said that AU should withdraw the decision of increase of fee immediately which would be in the larger interest of the students and also in the interest of the nation.
The student leaders have warned that if the hiked fee was not withdrawn, the students would be forced to stage a massive protest and AU administration would be held responsible for the same.
On the occasion, student leaders including Sudhir Yadav, Navneet, Ajay Pandey, Neeraj Pratap Singh, Gaurav Gond, Vikas Swarup, Rahul Patel and many others were present.
-
Baddowal man held with 5-kg opium
The Khamano police on Thursday arrested a Baddowal man with 5-kg opium. The accused has been identified as Rajwinder Singh. In a press release, DIG of Rupnagar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, said a police party had laid a naka on Khamano-Ludhiana road and stopped Rajwinder's scooter, which did not have a registration number, for checking. On checking, the drugs were recovered from him. A drugs case has been registered at Khamano police station.
-
Siddaramaiah b’day event draws concerns from Shivakumar’s brother
Lone Congress MP from Karnataka and brother of the state party president DK Shivakumar, DK Suresh on Thursday expressed concern over 'Siddaramotsava', a massive public meeting organised by supporters of former chief minister Siddaramaiah onSiddaramaiah's's 75th birthday, saying that it should not send out a “wrong message” ahead of the assembly elections next year. Siddaramaiah's supporters have planned a public meeting in Davanagere on August 3 to celebrate his 75th birthday.
-
Four government teachers sacked for using fake documents to get job in Prayagraj
Four assistant teachers who got job in government-run upper primary schools of Prayagraj, on the basis of fake documents of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur have been sacked, education department officials said. The special task force, which investigated the matter, found that these assistant teachers - Dhirendra Kumar, Jitendra Kumar, Arvind Kumar and Mohd Idris Khan – had used fake BSc and BEd mark sheets of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur.
-
Mohali police get five-day remand of gangster Manna
Mohali police on Thursday got 5-day remand of gangster Gurdeep Singh alias Manna , two days after his two close aides were arrested from Aerocity. On July 12, his aides identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Nikka and Lovepreet Singh alias Lovely were arrested with a .32 calibre foreign made pistol, seven live cartridges and 500-gram heroin. Manna has more than 38 cases registered against him.
-
Smart Grid Project: Chandigarh electricity dept told to expedite installation of smart meters
The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission has directed the UT electricity department to expedite installation of smart meters under the Smart Grid Project and submit the progress report within a month. The new system will be beneficial for both department and consumers. The power control room will also receive immediate alerts in case of tripping in main lines. On the other hand, residents will benefit as smart meters will allow start of prepaid services.
