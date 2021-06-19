Ambika Chaudhary quits BSP

VARANASI: Senior leader Ambika Chaudhary on Saturday quit the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) soon after the Samajwadi Party declared his son Anand Chaudhary as its candidate for Zila Panchayat president election in Ballia. Ambika disclosed his decision through a letter.

Ambika Chaudhary joined the BSP just before the assembly election in 2017. Chaudhary sent his resignation to BSP chief Mayawati on June 19.

Explaining the reason for quitting the BSP, he wrote, “After joining the BSP in 2017, I served the party as a dedicated worker. Whenever the party gave me any responsibility, I fulfilled it with full dedication.”

“After Lok Sabha Election 2019, no responsibility, small or big, was assigned to me in any meeting of the party. Due to this I find myself neglected in the party. On June 19, my son Anand was declared the candidate for the post of district panchayat president by the SP. In such a situation, before any question arises on my loyalty, I have already sent my resignation to BSP national president Bahan Kumari Mayawati,” Ambika wrote.

It is believed that Ambika Chaudhary will now join the SP. Ambika worked very closely with SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav when the latter was chief minister. He also had been minister in the SP government.

In the meantime, Samajwadi Party, Ballia district unit president Rajmangal Yadav said, “After approval by SP president Akhilesh Yadav and on the instruction of SP state unit president Naresh Uttam, member of district panchayat ward number 45, Anand Chaudhary has been declared as SP candidate for the post of district panchayat president (Ballia).”

Anand contested the election as a BSP candidate for the post of ZP member from ward number 45 in Ballia and won.

Before being declared candidate, Anand visited Lucknow and took formal membership of the SP in the presence of Naresh Uttam. He also took blessings of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.