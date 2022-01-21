Amid speculation over leadership, video projects Nath as Congress’s face for next polls

BHOPAL: A video titled “Kamal Nath Returns 2023” has gone viral amid speculation about the leadership of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh in the run-up to the polls due next year. In the video, Nath, the state Congress president, and former chief minister, can be seen vowing to end crime, woes of farmers, etc.

Congress leaders, who have been sharing the video on social media, said some Congress workers made it but it is clear Nath will lead the party in the next assembly election. They added Nath, who lost power in 2020 after the defection of 22 Congress lawmakers, has started preparing for assembly elections. Party leaders said Nath has asked Congress members to start the preparations by trying to visit every home.

Nath said he had two choices. “One was to leave everything and the other was to continue to serve the state. I chose the second one to fight for the rights of the residents of Madhya Pradesh.”

A Congress leader, requesting anonymity, said the video was made unofficially but this is a trailer for the 2023 election. “Congress will fight elections on these issues. The video has...ended all confusion about the leadership. We are ready to contest election under the leadership of Kamal Nath.”

Congress leader Narendra Saluja said there is no doubt Nath will be the chief minister’s face. “Every senior leader wants Nath as he gave a new direction to the party,” said Saluja. He added from meeting district presidents to staging protests, raising issues, Nath was leading in every aspect.

Another Congress leader said Nath was mainly setting the party’s daily agenda.

Political expert Girija Shankar said Congress in Madhya Pradesh has always fought elections without a face and always the party has chosen the chief minister after the poll results.

“After losing the majority in the assembly (following defections from the Congress) in March 2020 and also 19 out of 28 by-elections, Nath continued to hold the top position (in the party). Nath managed everything--from the agenda to the appointment of party leaders. He is also trying to prove his capability after it was alleged that his 15-month government was run by Digvijaya Singh.”

