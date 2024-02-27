 Ammunition complex starts ops in the Kanpur node of Defence Corridor - Hindustan Times
Ammunition complex starts ops in the Kanpur node of Defence Corridor

ByPawan Dixit, Kanpur
Feb 27, 2024 09:30 AM IST

In a landmark achievement for the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor, this facility is the first of its kind in the private sector in the country.

The Adani Defence and Aerospace on Monday started production in ammunition manufacturing complex in Kanpur node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath during the inauguration programme of the Defence Corridor Ammunition Manufacturing Complex of Adani Defence and Aerospace, in Kanpur, Monday. (PTI)
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to the Adani group, production started in this unit, in less than 18-months from the land allocation.

“The establishment of the ammunition and missiles complexes represents a leap forward in our quest for self-reliance. With a planned investment of over 3,000 crores, its impact extends far beyond the defence sector,” said Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace.

“It will create over 4,000 jobs, with five times the multiplier effect on MSMEs and the local ecosystem benefiting from it indirectly. We are committed to ensuring that our efforts are inclusive and sustainable, fostering growth while preserving the environment for generations to come,” Rajvanshi added.

The Kanpur unit of the Adani Defence and Aerospace became the first unit in the defence corridor project of the state government to start production, said Rajvanshi adding that it is South Asia’s biggest ammunition manufacturer. Spread over 500 acres, the facility will manufacture 150 million rounds of small ammunition per year. And by the year 2026 and 2027, medium and large ammunition will also be manufactured in this Kanpur unit.

The facility in Kanpur is set to become one of the largest integrated ammunition manufacturing complex. It will produce high-quality small, medium and large calibre ammunition for the armed forces, paramilitary forces and police.

The facility has started rolling out small calibre ammunition, starting with 150 million rounds estimated at 25 percent of country’s annual requirement.

The Adani Defence and Aerospace will also venture in the unmanned segment, counter drones, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance technologies and cyber defence.

