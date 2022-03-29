AMU community observes Sir Syed’s death anniversary

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) community observed the 124th Death Anniversary of AMU founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan with a Quran Khwani (recitation). Later, floral tributes were paid at Sir Syed’s tomb on the AMU Jama Masjid premises on Sunday.

Vice-chancellor, prof Tariq Mansoor, paid tribute to the university founder by spreading the floral chadar (sheet) on his grave.

Prof Mohd Wasim Ali (proctor), Prof Mohd Saleem (chairman, Dept of Sunni Theology and Nazim-e-Deeniyaat), prof Zaki Anwar Siddiqui (member-in-charge, land and garden), prof Badrudduja Khan (provost, SS South), prof Md Tarique (provost, SS North), and other university officials and students participated with traditional solemnity.

Sir Syed’s death is viewed as a colossal intellectual loss and his death anniversary is a sombre occasion which the AMU community observes the day as a day of introspection with a resolve to carry forward his vision and mission of spreading education. Sir Syed died at the age of 81 in 1898.