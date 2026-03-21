Tirupati , Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that the state government gives primacy to protect the sanctity of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple and deliver services respecting the sentiments of devotees. Andhra govt accords top priority to protect Tirupati temple's sanctity: CM Naidu

During a review meeting with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams officials, the chief minister issued guidelines to offer the best services to devotees with the support of technology.

"Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu clarified that the goal of the government is to give primacy to protect the sanctity of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple and deliver services respecting the sentiments of devotees," an official release quoting Naidu said.

The CM instructed officials not to compromise on the quality of laddu under any circumstances.

Further, he called for maximum utilisation of Srivari Sevaks .

Over 17 lakh volunteers are extending their services with at least 3,000 on ordinary days and up to 4,000 on busy days.

Naidu gave some guidelines on the temple body's plans to build 5,000 temples across the state at a cost of ₹750 crore.

When he personally met devotees, the CM said they expressed satisfaction in prasadam quality, calling for upholding this trust at all times.

Using Artificial Intelligence technology, he said the difficulties arising for common devotees in queue should be resolved, including reducing rush and waiting time.

Meanwhile, officials informed the CM that plans are afoot to extend Anna Prasadam at four more temples besides the 57 temples under the purview of TTD.

Early today, Naidu visited Sri Venkateswara temple here, accompanied by family members on the occasion of his grandson's birthday.

Following the visit, they proceeded to the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamanba Annadana complex to serve food to devotees.

The CM's family has already donated ₹44 lakh to meet one day's expenses of serving food to devotees.

Until now, the CM's family has donated 12 times for Annadanam .

As part of his visit to the temple, Naidu also interacted with devotees, asking about the quality of laddus and prasadam while the devotees requested him to ensure faster darshan.

Naidu told the devotees that TTD, the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, will deploy Artificial Intelligence to hasten darshan.

Further, he told the devotees that the temple body has set up an integrated command control centre for the convenience of devotees.

Later, Naidu inaugurated a sophisticated and advanced Food Analysis Lab in Tirumala at a cost of ₹25 crore.

Touring the lab, he thoroughly observed more than 50 pieces of equipment as Food Safety and Standards Authority of India executive director Panda from New Delhi and Central Food Technological Research Institute director Giridhar explained their functioning.

TTD's Water and Food Analysis Laboratory in Tirumala ensures safe water and food for pilgrims by testing samples from various sources, said an official release from the temple body.

Funded by FSSAI and Andhra Pradesh government, the 12,000 sq ft lab has dedicated 6,000 sq ft for chemical and microbiological analyses.

It is equipped with advanced machines to test fatty acids, pesticides, volatiles, mycotoxins, drugs, additives and heavy metals in foods and water.

Other equipment includes fibre, protein and fat analysers and butyro refractometer and UV-Vis spectrophotometer.

The lab can test raw materials for Srivari Prasadam, Annaprasadam and laddus. It can test up to 1,500 samples every month, the release added.

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