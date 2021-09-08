Home / Cities / Others / Annasaheb Magar jumbo Covid centre to shut from September 15
Annasaheb Magar jumbo Covid centre to shut from September 15

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 10:25 PM IST

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will close the Annasaheb Magar Jumbo Covid centre from September 15.

With the number of Covid patients dropping, the decision was taken by the civic body on Wednesday.

However, if need be, the facility can be restarted on short-term notice.

Currently, there are 99 patients at the facility which has 816 beds and was re-opened on March 28 during the second wave.

“We have been informed verbally regarding the closing of Annasaheb Magar Jumbo Covid centre from September 15. The maintenance work will be done once the centre is shut,” said Dr Priti Victor, chief administrator officer.

Vikas Dhakane, additional commissioner, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) said, “A written order regarding the Annasaheb Magar stadium will come from civic chief Rajesh Patil.”

On Wednesday, 184 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in PCMC, while the number of active cases in hospital are 585; 808 are in home isolation. The total number of active cases in PCMC is 1,393.

