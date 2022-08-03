Another case lodged against ex-MP Atiq, Ali, his aides
Another case of attempt to murder was lodged against former MP Atiq Ahmad’s son Ali and his associates on Monday at Puramufti police station. Atiq has also been made an accused in the case as a conspirator of the attack on property dealer Mohd Zeeshan aka Janu. He was attacked by Ali earlier in December 2021 in Kareli area.
Ali who was absconding in the earlier case, had surrendered before the court on Saturday. SHO of Puramufti police station Upendra Pratap said an FIR has been registered against Ali Ahmad, Atiq Ahmad, Faisal, Asaad, Arif aka Kachholi, Imran aka Guddu, Mehshar, Golu, Aman and an unidentified man. The case has been registered for attempt to murder, issuing threats, conspiracy and other sections of IPC, he added.
Zeeshan in his complaint claimed that he had gone to see his land at Fungaon area with his two friends on July 26 when the accused who were in a car waylaid him. The accused opened fire at Zeeshan but he somehow managed to save himself. Zeeshan claimed that attack on him was conspired by Ali’s father Atiq Ahmad.
It is worth mentioning that Arif aka Kachholi, Golu, Aman and Asaad were also named by Zeeshan in the attack on him earlier in December. While Ali surrendered before the court, others are still at large and are carrying reward of ₹25,000 on their arrest.
-
Farmers call off proposed stir after meeting Mann
The farmer unions on Tuesday called off their proposed agitation from August 3 after their meeting with chief minister Bhagwant Mann who accepted most of their “genuine demands”. Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhupur) and several other farmer organisations had announced the protest against the state government over issues including the non-payment of sugarcane dues and compensation for cotton crop damaged by whitefly.
-
Breastfeeding week: Human milk bank at Sassoon sees rise in donors
After two years of pandemic, the human milk bank in city-based Sassoon General Hospital has seen a rise in milk donors. Officials noted that the yearly collection of 2020 was less than the milk collected till August this year. Dr Aarti Kinikar, professor at BJ Medical College and head of the paediatrics department at Sassoon General Hospital noted that there is more need of awareness to breastfeed infants till the age of six months.
-
Cong flays Mann govt for failing to provide MSP to farmers for moong
Chandigarh : The Punjab government has drawn flak from the opposition Congress for failing to provide minimum support price to farmers for bulk of the moong (green gram) crop. All India Kisan Congress president and MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira also came down heavily on the state government for failing to provide MSP to the farmers growing pulses. He said the AAP government has cheated farmers on this matter.
-
Uday Samant’s car attacked in Katraj, Pune
Pune: Former minister Uday Samant's vehicle was allegedly attacked by unidentified persons when he was passing through Katraj area of Pune on Tuesday evening. After the alleged attack, Samant went to Kothrud to register a police complaint. The MLA who switched loyalty to chief minister Eknath Shinde said he has informed the latter about the incident. Samant's vehicle came minutes after Shinde's convoy passed through Katraj where Aaditya Thackeray was holding a public rally.
-
Moose Wala killing: Man who provided SUV to shooters sent to police custody till August 7
The Punjab Police have established a link of Rajasthan history-sheeter with the conspiracy to kill singer Sidhu Moose Wala as the Mahindra Bolero SUV used in the crime was procured by a local gang from Rajasthan's Churu district. Arshad Khan was brought to Mansa district and produced in court on Tuesday morning. The court of judicial magistrate sent him to police custody till August 7 in the murder case.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics