 ANTF nabs two with smack worth ₹75 lakh
Monday, Aug 05, 2024
New Delhi
ANTF nabs two with smack worth 75 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Aug 05, 2024 08:32 AM IST

Anti-Narcotics Task Force on Sunday arrested two drug peddlers in two separate raids in Prayagraj and Kaushambi districts and seized smack worth over 75 lakh in international market. The arrested persons informed the ANTF personnel that they used to purchase the contraband from some persons in trans-Ganga region of Prayagraj. An FIR has been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act, ANTF officials said.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

ANTF inspector Atul Kumar Singh said acting on a tip off, the team nabbed a drug peddler from Sarai Inayat area on Sunday. The team found 214 grams of smack from the accused identified as Ankit Kumar of Sulem Sarai area of Dhumanganj. The estimated cost of the seized smack is worth 21.40 lakh. Ankit informed the team that he purchased smack from one of his friends in Handia area. The smack is then supplied to drug addicts at a higher rate.

In a separate raid, the ANTF team arrested Sonu Kumar from Pannoi Mod in Kaushambi district with 271 grams of smack. The estimated cost of the seized smack is worth 54.30 lakh. A resident of Tadbagh area of Dhumanganj, Sonu informed the team that he used to purchase the smack from a person who meets him on the highway in Gopiganj area. The man does not reveal his identity. The smack is then supplied to drug addicts in Prayagraj and Kaushambi at higher rates.

Follow Us On