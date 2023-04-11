Home / Cities / Others / AK Singh appointed as chief justice of Tripura high court

AK Singh appointed as chief justice of Tripura high court

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Apr 11, 2023 02:55 PM IST

Aparesh Kumar Singh, a judge of the Jharkhand high court, will replace acting chief justice of Tripura high court T Amarnath Goud

Aparesh Kumar Singh, a judge of the Jharkhand high court, has been appointed as the chief justice of the Tripura high court on Tuesday.

Tripura high court. (File Photo)
Tripura high court. (File Photo)

“President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Judge of the Jharkhand High Court, to be the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge from the office,” said a letter issued by Department of Justice of Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Singh has replaced acting chief justice of Tripura high court, T Amarnath Goud, who assumed office in last November.

Singh has earlier practised at the Patna and Jharkhand high courts as an advocate since 1990. He was later promoted as additional judge of the Jharkhand high court in 2012. He has also served as the acting chief justice in the high court from December 22 last to February 19 this year.

advocate chief justice department of justice judge november patna president tripura high court + 6 more
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
