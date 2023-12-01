APSC cash-for-job scam: 11 cops, 10 bureaucrats suspended for alleged involvement

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has suspended 21 high-ranked government officials and police officers for their alleged involvement in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-jobs scam, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. The alleged irregularities took place during the Combined Competitive Examination conducted by APSC in 2013/14, 2015 and 2016 (Representative Photo)

The suspended officials include 10 Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers and 11 Assam Police Service (APS) officers. Kataria issued a letter of suspension on November 30.

The alleged irregularities related to the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) conducted by APSC in 2013/14, 2015 and 2016 came to light when the former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul was arrested by the police in Dibrugarh district in November 2016. He was released on bail in March this year. Following his arrest, at least 57 other government officials were also arrested for their alleged involvement.

In 2021, after assuming the chief minister’s position, Himanta Biswa Sarma reopened the investigation and constituted an inquiry commission headed by justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma of the Guwahati high court.

Biplab had played a pivotal role in unearthing evidence on the anomalies and malpractices in the selection process during the CCE,

Last month, the Assam CM also directed to constitute a special investigation agency (SIT) to further investigate the scam. The SIT led by additional director general of police (DGP) (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta is tasked with submitting its report within six months to the Gauhati high court.

Earlier, the state government initiated departmental proceedings against 34 officials of the 2013 batch mentioned in the report submitted by the committee headed by Biplab before the Assam government.

The SIT summoned 29 of these 34 officials and arrested two of them last week.

Governor Katariya in his order wrote that justice BK Sharma’s committee reported anomalies and malpractices in the selection of the candidates in exchange for money and other extraneous considerations by APSC chairman (former) Rajesh Paul in CCE-2013, 15 and 16.

“The appointments took place by illegal enhancement of marks. Hence, the government considers that allowing the officer to continue in their present posts may not be in the interest of public service,” the governor wrote.

He further said that criminal offence cases have also been registered against the suspended officers, and departmental proceedings are going on.

“The Governor of Assam is satisfied that it is necessary and expedient to place these Assam Government employees under suspension following the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964,” the order read further.