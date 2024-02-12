 Army opens fire on Pak drone in Poonch - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Other Cities / Army opens fire on Pak drone in Poonch

Army opens fire on Pak drone in Poonch

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu
Feb 13, 2024 05:38 AM IST

The Jammu and Kashmir police recently announced a cash reward of ₹3 lakh to anyone informing on drones flown from across the border to drop narcotics, arms or explosive materials, leading to the recovery of the material

Army troops fired a couple of shots at a Pakistani drone near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, officials said on Monday. The drone, however, returned to the Pakistan side after briefly hovering over the Indian territory late Sunday night, the officials said.

They said the movement of the enemy drone was picked up in the Nar Mankote area of Mendhar and the troops guarding the LoC fired at least three rounds to bring it down (HT File)
They said the movement of the enemy drone was picked up in the Nar Mankote area of Mendhar and the troops guarding the LoC fired at least three rounds to bring it down (HT File)

They said the movement of the enemy drone was picked up in the Nar Mankote area of Mendhar and the troops guarding the LoC fired at least three rounds to bring it down. The drone returned to the Pakistan side in the face of firing by Indian troops, the officials said, adding that a search operation is underway in the area.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The Jammu and Kashmir police recently announced a cash reward of 3 lakh to anyone informing on drones flown from across the border to drop narcotics, arms or explosive materials, leading to the recovery of the material.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On