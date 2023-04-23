KGMU’s cadaveric course: ‘Arthroscopy gives speedy, better results in cases of joint problems’

LUCKNOW For people suffering from dislocation in the shoulder joint frequent, arthroscopy may be an effective treatment method as the procedure gives better and more speedy results compared to other medical treatments, said doctors at city-based King George’s Medical University on Sunday. First KGMU cadaveric course on shoulder and knee joints was organised on Sunday. (HT Photo)

“Arthroscopy, a procedure for diagnosing and treating joint problems, is effective in several joint problems, particularly for sports persons. Frequent dislocation of the shoulder joint is one common issue,” said Professor Ashish Kumar, coordinator of the first KGMU cadaveric course on shoulder and knee joints, which was organised on Sunday. Prof Kumar, who is HoD sports medicine at the KGMU, said ligament injuries, bony injuries inside joints, and meniscus injuries get better results via arthroscopy.

“Many sports personalities are taking use of arthroscopy after injuries and returning to sports. Earlier, in absence of arthroscopy, these sports personalities had to leave sports after injuries, which is not the case now,” said Dr Kumar Shantanu, department of orthopaedic surgery at KGMU. He added, “Even if it is a minor problem in the shoulder or other joint, if it persists, go for a medical opinion.”

During the cadaveric course, six faculty from different parts of India shared the latest technique on knee and shoulder arthroplasty with 20 participants. “The number was kept limited to ensure surgeon-to-surgeon interaction while the course moderators share the techniques. We shall now conduct such sessions regularly for orthopaedic surgeons,” said Prof Kumar. He also said that the need for arthroscopy is growing with awareness among patients. “In Uttar Pradesh, there are 150 well-trained surgeons who can perform the highest level of arthroscopy, including procedures for sportsmen. However, surgeons more than double this number are needed,” said Prof Kumar.