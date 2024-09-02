Assam: 15-year-old boy booked for trying to rape 3-year-old girl, police say

The police have apprehended a 15-year-old boy from Assam’s Karimganj district and booked him under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly trying to rape a 3-year-old girl in his neighbourhood. Representational image.

According to the police, the alleged incident occurred around 5.30pm on Sunday and the locals caught the boy when he tried to flee.

The family members of the minor girl said the boy came to their house around 5pm to play with her.

“The girl’s mother went out for around 15 minutes for some work and when she returned, she saw the boy completely naked and trying to remove the clothes of the girl. After seeing the girl’s mother, the boy tried to flee,” they said.

The girl’s family said that they went to the local police station in the evening, but some officials asked them to go home claiming that the boy had not committed the crime.

“We explained the entire matter to other officers, and they informed their higher authorities about it. After that a case was registered,” the locals said.

Karimganj superintendent of police Partha Pratim Das on Monday told HT that they have registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the girl’s family members.

“Since the accused is a 15-year-old boy, it will be handled by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). He will be produced before the JJB later in the day,” Das said.

The SP said that they are investigating the matter, and the victim has undergone mandatory medical examinations.

“She is too young to tell us about the crime, but we have recorded the statements of her family members,” Das said.

The locals have demanded strict punishment for the accused.

“He is not an adult by age, but his intentions were criminal. Even after the incident, he said that the little girl took his money, and he was searching for it. We demand strict action so that he never repeats this,” the locals said.