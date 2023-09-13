Assam: 56-yr-old woman killed over suspicion of witchcraft in Goalpara

A 56-year-old woman in Assam’s Goalpara district was allegedly beaten to death by the locals over suspicion of witchcraft, police said. (Representative Photo)

Police have identified the deceased woman as Praneswari Rabha. According to her family members, she went missing on Tuesday afternoon after going out to feed the cattle.

Goalpara district assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Anita Hazarika on Wednesday told HT that they are investigating the matter, however, the family members of the victim are yet to lodge a complaint in this regard.

“We received the information about the recovery of the dead body at around 9pm yesterday and a team from the Rongsai police outpost rushed to the spot. The woman’s hands and feet were tied and prima facie suggests that it was a murder,” she said.

Eman Rabha, the deceased woman’s husband told the police that she left home at around 2pm to feed the cattle but never returned. “She didn’t return after sunset, which was unusual. We started searching for her and informed the police. At around 9pm, her body was found near a jungle,” he said.

Locals told the police that the woman used to practice witchcraft and was killed due to this only.

“Her younger brother was also killed in a similar manner a few years back and suspecting that he was involved in witchcraft practice too,” a local resident said.

Eman and her family members have denied the witchcraft allegations.

Hazarika said that the body was sent to a local government hospital for postmortem. “Once we get the report, the cause of death will be found and the investigation will proceed further,” she added.

