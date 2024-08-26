Assam: BJP secures two Rajya Sabha seats uncontested

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam on Monday secured the two vacant Rajya Sabha seats uncontested from the state. Monday was the last date for withdrawal of nominations for election to 12 Rajya Sabha seats. (ANI file photo)

Rameswar Teli and Mission Ranjan Das, the two candidates from BJP who had filed their nominations last week were handed their certificates by the returning officer Rajib Bhattacharjya in Guwahati.

“Since they were the only two candidates on the last day of withdrawal of nominations, both Teli and Das have been declared as winners without any contest and handed their certificates,” Bhattacharjya said.

Monday was the last date for withdrawal of nominations for election to 12 Rajya Sabha seats in nine states scheduled on September 3.

Teli, a former union minister, and Das, a four-time MLA from North Karimganj, had filed nominations on August 21.

Also Read: With 9 seats, BJP may bag major chunk in RS bypolls

The two Rajya Sabha seats, both occupied by BJP, had fallen vacant after former union minister Sarbananda Sonowal won from the Dibrugarh seat and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa won from the Kaziranga seat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Sonowal contested from Dibrugarh and defeated Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who was the consensus candidate from the The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc alliance, by a margin of 279,321 votes.

Tasa, was elected to Rajya Sabha in June 2019. In the Lok Sabha election, he contested the Kaziranga (earlier known as Kaliabar) seat and won over his nearest rival Roselina Tirkey of Congress by 248,947 votes.