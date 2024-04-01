Assam: Child dies, two go missing as single-engine boat capsizes in Brahmaputra

A four-year-old boy died, and two others went missing after a single-engine boat capsized in the Brahmaputra River in Assam’s South Salmara-Mankachar district during a storm on Sunday evening, said officials. Officials said that the search operation is still on and local fishermen are also supporting the SDRF teams. (Representative Image)

The incident happened at Hatshingimari area around 5pm when the small engine-powered boat, laden with 18 passengers and cargo, was crossing the river to reach Alga Char in Nepur, officials said. To be sure, the state government had banned single-engine boats in Brahmaputra following a similar incident two years ago.

“Soon after the incident, a search operation was launched by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and 15 of the 18 passengers were rescued,” said an official.

The body of the child, identified as Shamim Hussain, was found early Monday. The two missing individuals have been identified as Kovad Hussain (65) and Ismail Hussain (8), according to the SDRF.

Officials said that the search operation is still on and local fishermen are also supporting the SDRF teams.

The district administration officials said that the authorities will investigate the matter.