Assam: DSP among 7 cops detained over alleged extortion, death threat to bizman

The Assam Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has registered a case against seven on-duty policemen, including the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Bajali district on the charges of extortion and murder threats to a businessman, police said on Thursday. Assam CID (Twitter Photo)

All of them have been detained and are facing interrogation by the CID, said police, adding they will be arrested soon.

Assam police director general (DG) Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Friday shared the information through X (formerly Twitter) in which he wrote: “Assam Police headquarters received a complaint on the first week of August that some cops are demanding money and the Vigilance Anti-corruption department tried to catch these police officials by setting traps.”

“The directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption was directed to lay a trap but they couldn’t succeed since police officers were careful,” Singh further wrote.

The accused have been booked under section 120B (criminal conspiracy), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 448 (house trespass), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 379 (theft), 387 (extortion), 427 (mischief causing damage), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said police.

According to the people familiar with the matter, the accused cops allegedly demanded Rs.5 crore from a businessman last month and threatened to arrest and kill him in custody if he didn’t pay the money.

The businessman reportedly paid them a cheque of Rs.2 crore, and Rs.10 lakh in cash. Police have recovered several documents and proof against the accused officials, said the people mentioned above.

The accused cops were detained on Friday morning. It can be mentioned that DSP Pushkal Gogoi is among the accused in the Assam Public Service Commission cash-for-job scam.

DG Singh said that during the initial investigation, it was found that the complaints against the cops were authentic following which a case was registered by the CID registered.

The accused cops have been identified as DSP (HQ) of Bajali district Puskal Gogoi, officer-in-charge of Patacharkuchi Police Station, sub-inspector Anup Jyoti Patiri, sub-inspector Debajit Giri, assistant sub-inspector Sasanka Das and Constable Injamamul Hassan along with home guards Deepjoy Roy and Nabir Ahmed.

