Assam: Suspended Congress MLA detained for obstructing eviction

Updated on Dec 26, 2022 03:44 PM IST

Authorities said they carried out the eviction drive to remove around 40 families who encroached on government land

Police said Sherman Ali was protesting at the eviction site. (Twitter)
ByUtpal Parashar

Police in Assam’s Barpeta district on Monday detained and later released suspended Congress lawmaker Sherman Ali for allegedly trying to obstruct an eviction drive at Satra Kanara.

Authorities said they carried out the drive to remove around 40 families who encroached on government land.

“[Ali]...who was protesting at the eviction site was taken away and detained. He was later released. The eviction drive was completed,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Ali was suspended from Congress in October last year after he was arrested for allegedly making provocative statements including calling those killed during Assam anti-foreigner movement in the 1980s assassins.

In a Facebook post, Ali called the eviction drive illegal, inhuman, and against constitutional provisions. He added the families who lost their land due to erosion built shelters on a plot of land after successive governments did not rehabilitate them.

“My demand was a written assurance from the administration to rehabilitate the landless and homeless families within one month. But the administration paid no heed to my demand and detained me in violation of my rights of peaceful protest.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 26, 2022
